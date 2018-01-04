Writing Poetry

I wrote this quadrille this morning, before I knew what our prompt of the day would be on d’Verse. Bjorn suggested that we look at silence in the poetic line and the different ways of marking those breaks.  It is know as Caesura, the breathe of the poem. It includes standard punctuation as well as other markings. I went back and put in the silent spaces and pauses in my poem. This is my first attempt at this, so I hope it is what is expected.

Writing Poetry 

My words // chosen carefully…

Like stepping on wet rocks

crossing a stream.

Hoping this one // will sustain me

to the next.

I am not interested in a big splash!

Simply making it across

One solid word at a time

Reaching my desired destination.

Photo: Dwight L. Roth

60 thoughts on “Writing Poetry

  9. This is a perfect description of the writing process, Dwight! And the places you chose to highlight silence–it was as if the writer was, in a moment of stillness, was searching for just the right word. The next word. I spent the past year trying to find the next word, I know the feeling well.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

