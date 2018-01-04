I wrote this quadrille this morning, before I knew what our prompt of the day would be on d’Verse. Bjorn suggested that we look at silence in the poetic line and the different ways of marking those breaks. It is know as Caesura, the breathe of the poem. It includes standard punctuation as well as other markings. I went back and put in the silent spaces and pauses in my poem. This is my first attempt at this, so I hope it is what is expected.
Writing Poetry
My words // chosen carefully…
Like stepping on wet rocks
crossing a stream.
Hoping this one // will sustain me
to the next.
I am not interested in a big splash!
Simply making it across
One solid word at a time
Reaching my desired destination.
***************************************************
Photo: Dwight L. Roth
60 thoughts on “Writing Poetry”
Simply getting (the message) across without making a big splash. Nice. Choosing the right words is always essential.
Some other time… hold your nose and jump!
Nice poem!
Ha Ha! that is when I get too verbose! Thanks Charley!
Ah well, I grew up swimming. Rocks are diving platforms.
Yes, I enjoyed the same in the mountains of Virginia while in college,
NO! Jump in, splash around, get muddy…. Ahem… Sorry. Inner child took over for a moment there.
Good stuff, Dwight!
Thank you so much. I love the humor coming out of this poem! It is completely unintended,
Perhaps it is the weather that is making so many of us zany…?
Celebrate the darkness!! Yes!
I too like the humor you put in this poem. A great picture to illustrate it as well. You did an excellent job with the prompt.
Thank you so much for your kind words! I appreciate the affirmation.
Nice I went and had a look at dVerse https://dversepoets.com/2018/01/04/meet-the-bar-with-silence/
very interesting, I think you did a great job with your poem, I will be having another look at “The caesura. A pause to breathe, to accentuate the meaning”. It will take a bit to get used to it. Thanks for sharing it with us.
You should come and give it a try. It is not as hard as it seems. It gives you some great feedback.
Lovely metaphor of using words like stepping gingerly upon the rocks in a stream, Dwight. And yes, happy new year!
Thank you very much!
The metaphor of words as stepping stones is perfect and so are the caesuras… just like that moment you have to stop to find your way across a stream.
Thank you for your kind affirmation. I really enjoyed this one.
Dwight
love it.
Thank you very much!
I like this. It sounds like a peek into the past.
Days gone by a long time ago! Thanks Jane for reading and commenting!
My pleasure, Dwight 🙂
This is a perfect description of the writing process, Dwight! And the places you chose to highlight silence–it was as if the writer was, in a moment of stillness, was searching for just the right word. The next word. I spent the past year trying to find the next word, I know the feeling well.
Thank you so much Jeff! I really appreciate your kind affirmation. I hoped that this feeling would come through for the readers. You made my day!!
Dwight
I liked these phrases: “making it across
One solid word at a time”
Using words as stepping stones.
Thanks Frank, I appreciate your comment. This seems to be the way all of us keep from falling into the word pool!!
Wow this is really good andbyou taught me a lot about the structure of poems😀
Thank you so much! I am just learning myself. Check out d’verse poetry group and join us in learning more! The challenges are really interesting.
Dwight
You’re welcome. Okay, I’ll check it out. Thanks
great metaphors! Next time I am walking the streams I will be thinking about my word choices.
Thank you…. and then go home an choose your words carefully!
That’s a really nice one.
Thank you!
Great one. I really enjoy the connection between hopping rocks and writing poetry!
Thanks for your reply… one word at a time!
Great metaphor! This is really nice!
Thank you so much for reading!!
This was such a great post, My Friend! Loved the topic and your verses! So wonderfully done! I think I saw a seed of inspiration somewhere in this! Ha! Bravo!
Chuck
Thank you so much for your great affirmation. Inspiration is the key to future writing. Keep the faith!! Dwight
Thanks Dwight! Doing the best I can like all of us!!
Thank you so much. I just simply write what I see and what I feel and this is how it comes out!!
Thank you Vish and welcome to my site. I write what I see and feel each day and hopefully it will connect. I will check out your site as well.
Thank you for coming my way… I will definitely check your posts as well.
Dwight
Thanks!
Love!!!!!!!
Thank you very much for visiting my site!
Thank you fro reposting!
well done
Thank you for reading!
Thank you so much for reblogging!
beautifully written.
Thank You very much!
